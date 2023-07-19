EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg World Birding Center announced they will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary by hosting Fairy Fest 2023, “Level Up.”

Fairy Fest is an annual celebration that engages the attendees in a world of fantasy, myth, and adventure. This year’s theme revolves around video games such as Mario World.

Courtesy: City of Edinburg

A wide range of games and activities will be available. In addition, a selection of premium activities will be available for a nominal fee such as slime-making, a treasure dig, and fairy house building.

Attendees are encouraged to showcase their creativity by dressing up in costumes that celebrate the realms of fantasy, mythology, video games, sci-fi, pop culture, or history.

The free event will be held on Saturday, July 29 at the Edinburg World Birding Center located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd. from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.