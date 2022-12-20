EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman has been sentenced to state jail for driving while intoxicated, fatally hitting a teenage girl who was walking her dog.

Maricela Sauceda Escobar ordered to serve 15 years in the Texas Department of Corrections Monday, according to Hidalgo County records.

Records show that Escobar was sentenced to 15 years on the counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle. Additionally, she was sentenced to 10 years after being found guilty on the charges of accident involving death, accident involving serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated third or more.

The sentences will run concurrently, according to Hidalgo County records.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, on Sept. 6, 2020, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that left a 14-year-old girl dead and 15-year-old boy in critical condition.

Authorities said Escobar was driving over the speed limit on Owassa Road between Tower Road and Valverde Road at the time of the incident.

Deputies said, the investigation revealed Escobar was driving under the influence of alcohol.

DPS confirmed the 14-year-old girl from Edinburg died at the scene and the 15-year-old boy from Donna was in critical condition. Deputies stated the dog died as well.

Escobar failed to stop to render aid, DPS added.

She was arrested on charges of manslaughter, intoxication assault, fail to stop to render aid resulting in death and fail to stop causing bodily injury, according to records.

According to Hidalgo County Jail records, Escobar was previously arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated in 2010 and 2011.

Records show that Escobar was re-arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on warrants in connection to the fatal 2020 crash on Monday. As part of her sentencing, she was given credit for time served.