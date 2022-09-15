MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck this morning.

Norma Edith Celestino, an Edinburg resident, was killed in a crash on Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in McAllen.

According to police, the crash took place at 7:15 a.m. Celestino was the driver of the gray truck and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The passenger of the truck did not sustain any life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene to render aid.

McAllen police say the cause of the crash has not been determined and an investigation is underway.