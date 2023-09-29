McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman was sentenced to 10 years of probation in connection to a deadly crash last year.

Angela Mia Villarreal was sentenced to 10 years of probation with 120 days in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

At 11:52 p.m., May 5, 2022, McAllen police officers were dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street in reference to an accident.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, the victim’s vehicle was rear-ended by Villarreal. The victim, identified as 62-year-old Augustin Molina Uribe of Edinburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Villarreal was placed under arrest after she was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash.