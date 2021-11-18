Edinburg Police: Woman found dead in car

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police found a woman dead in a parked car on Thursday morning.

Edinburg police were called to the parking lot at the 200 block of N. 8th Street in reference to a woman who was unresponsive in a parked car. Officers then found the 59-year-old woman, according to a press release from the City of Edinburg.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, citing that it appeared the woman died of natural causes, the release stated.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.