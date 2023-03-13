EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night on the 4900 block of South 25th Avenue and the southbound Frontage Road, according to a news release from the city.

At around 11:15 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and say two women had been ejected from the vehicle. Neither woman was wearing their seatbelts, said police.

Edinburg Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene and provided medical attention to the victims.

Police said the driver was a 20-year-old, who sustained major injuries, and her 45-year-old passenger was found unresponsive.

Both were transported to DHR Health where the passenger, a resident of Edinburg, was later pronounced dead, said the release.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.