Edinburg woman arrested and accused of murdering husband

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Police Department has arrested a woman and charged her with murdering her husband earlier this month.

According to police, Lucinda Diaz, 35, is charged with murdering her husband, 31-year-old Craig Chastain.

On September 5, Edinburg police responded to The Village Apartments on Sugar Road in Edinburg in reference to a suicide attempt.

Police found Chastain unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

At the time, Diaz complied with investigators and gave her account of what happened during the incident.

An autopsy of Chastain concluded that the gunshot wound was not consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police found suspicion that the death was a homicide.

Police arrested Diaz and charged her with murder, a first degree felony.

She remains in jail with a $500,000 bond.