Edinburg woman arrested and accused of murdering husband

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Lucinda Diaz (source: Edinburg Police Department)

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Police Department has arrested a woman and charged her with murdering her husband earlier this month.

According to police, Lucinda Diaz, 35, is charged with murdering her husband, 31-year-old Craig Chastain.

On September 5, Edinburg police responded to The Village Apartments on Sugar Road in Edinburg in reference to a suicide attempt.

Police found Chastain unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

At the time, Diaz complied with investigators and gave her account of what happened during the incident.

An autopsy of Chastain concluded that the gunshot wound was not consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police found suspicion that the death was a homicide.

Police arrested Diaz and charged her with murder, a first degree felony.

She remains in jail with a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday