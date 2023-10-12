EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after a suspected drunk driving crash that left one hospitalized.

Isa Marie Alonzo was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit stated that at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 8, an officer with the Edinburg Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Sprague Street.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a blue passenger car and white van that were involved in the collision. Lopez asked the drivers if they needed medical attention, to which the driver of the blue vehicle said yes because he could not breathe and had stiffness to his neck, the affidavit stated.

The driver of the van, identified as Alonzo, was still in the driver’s seat and said she did not need medical attention.

The officer noted that Alonzo showed symptoms of being drunk, including slurred speech, watery droopy eyelids and an odor of alcohol coming from her breath.

The officer asked Lopez if she was drunk, to which she responded that she was “f—– up,” the document alleges.

Alonzo failed to cooperate, the affidavit states, and police obtained a blood search warrant.

She was transported to the hospital where she stated “she was f—— drinking and wanted a f—— beer b—-,” the affidavit stated.

The driver who was injured in the crash said he saw the vehicle jump the cement curb on the turn around and strike his vehicle on the right side.

Alonzo was arrested and her bond was set at $45,000. She remains jailed.