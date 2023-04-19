EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg welcomed a traveling mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall Tuesday afternoon.

Residents across the Rio Grande Valley will have an opportunity to visit the replica wall exhibit to learn about the Vietnam War and its legacy.

The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington D.C., that travels from coast-to-coast to commemorate Vietnam War Veterans.

“This is a very important monument. It travels the nation to bring recognition, healing, and honor to all the Vietnam War Veterans,” Daniel “Dan” Diaz, Edinburg City Councilman Place 1 said.

The wall honors more than 58,000 Veterans who served in the Vietnam War.

“The wall is kind of something that will honor the sacrifices of all the men [and women] and also hopefully bring closure to those that never got to experience it,” Diaz said.

Raul Arredondo is one of the hundreds of people who welcomed the replica wall into Edinburg. He is remembering his dad who served in the Vietnam War as an F-4J mechanic in the Marines.

“We have to remember our vets because they died for the freedoms that we take for granted and I’m here to support their sacrifice,” Arredondo said. “I’m here to watch the wall of heroes pass by and show my respect for all those that died in the Vietnam War.”

The 24/7 replica will be on display from 10 a.m., Thursday, April 20 through 2 p.m., Sunday, April 23 at the Ebony Hills Golf Course located at 300 W. Palm Dr. in Edinburg.