EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg on Thursday welcomed the commander and crew of the USS Freddy Gonzalez.

The crew was welcomed to the Rio Grande Valley with a ceremony at Edinburg City Hall.

Attendees were treated to a special presentation by the city council and the crew. There was even a special performance by students from Edinburg CISD.

“It’s been an absolutely wonderful experience. It’s humbling to be in such a veteran-centric city and see how all the veterans are honored, living, and fallen. We’re very proud to be here and represent the USS Gonzalez,” said Commander Katrina Stegner, executive officer, USS Freddy Gonzalez.

The crew will be taking part in the city of Edinburg’s Veterans Day Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Emiliano Pena contributed to this story.