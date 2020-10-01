Edinburg unveils new dog park

EDINBURG, Texas — Edinburg residents can now take their pups over to the new dog park unveiled on Thursday morning.

Located at North Park on the corner of Rogers Road and I-69 it features two separate play areas, one for big dogs of 50 pounds and over and the other for smaller dogs.

Both areas feature play equipment for the dogs to stretch their paws and exercise.

Javier Garza, Edinburg Parks and Recreation Director said the city is excited to see people using the new space, “we’re glad that people are coming out to the park system. I know during this COVID-19 everybody is at home. It’s great for you to go on exercise and have fun with the family and get on get some sun.

The park also features benches, water stations and walking trails for owners and their pets to enjoy.