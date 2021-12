EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg issued a traffic advisory after a semi-truck rollover on Thursday.

The rollover occurred on the intersection of S. 24th Avenue and State Highway 107, according to a post by the City of Edinburg.

No injuries were reported.

The City of Edinburg is asking for citizens to avoid the area and drive with caution.

They included that it will take approximately four hours to clear the area.