EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police reported a one-vehicle accident Tuesday night that closed northbound lanes to I-69C.

A media release from the city said police responded to the 8400 block of north I-69C in reference to a Kenworth Tractor that was pulling an enclosed trailer.

When officers arrived they saw the trailer on its side. Further investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound when one of its tires blew out causing the driver to lose control, said the city’s media release.

A 52-year-old man from Elsa was transported to DHR with minor injuries.

TxDOT Pharr reported all northbound main lanes are clear and reopened around 2 a.m. near Davis Road.