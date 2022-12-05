EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December.

Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday in December.

Residents must provide proof of residency in the form of a picture identification with a current address and the city utility bill demonstrating payment of city garbage services.

The city is asking residents who are participating in Trash Tuesdays for their loads of waste to be tarped in accordance to Texas law.

Residents can discard unwanted household waste, brush and bulky items. Materials that are restricted from entering the landfill are:

Explosive, toxic or regulated hazardous waste

Closed drums

Lead acid batteries

PCB containing materials

CFC containing materials

Used motor vehicle oils or filters

Liquid waste

Untreated medical waste

Whole or scrap tires

Septic tank pumpings or unauthorized sludges

Radioactive material

The City of Edinburg is asking residents to drop off their Trash Tuesdays items between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 8601 N. Jasman Rd.