EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is reminding the public of its “Trash Bash” on Saturday.

The city encourages the public to participate in this weekend’s event. The city says the cleanup aims to beautify areas across the city with the help of hundreds of volunteers.

Those interested in taking part can join city staff by 8 a.m. at Trevino Park, located at 909 S. Monmack Road.

They will be assigned to a designated area nearby for trash pickup.

Trash Bash is open to all ages and registration is open and can also be done the morning of the event.

For more information contact the Department of Solid Waste Management at 956-381-5635.