Edinburg to host multiple first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics, no registration required

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Edinburg will be having three clinics to administer the first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

These clinics will be on a first-come, first-served basis, no registration will be required.

Below are the clinics and times for each clinic, as stated in the release.

Tuesday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at San Carlos Elementary School, 505 S. 83rd Street

Thursday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive

Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Edinburg North High School, 3101 N. Closner Boulevard

These clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 and older.