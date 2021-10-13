Edinburg to host inaugural Poets Sin Fronteras festival

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Craft Cultura and the City of Edinburg announce Edinburg’s first Spoken Word Poetry Festival, Untamed Tongues: Poets Sin Fronteras.

This festival celebrates the Mexican American culture on the South Texas borderlands. The public is encouraged to come for a night full of art and culture at the McIntyre Promenade Courtyard on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event brings a lineup of poets from different regions of the Rio Grande Valley to perform their original poems for the first time.

This is a family-friendly event with food, drinks, live music, vendors, and a lowrider display. Music will be curated by Rio Grande Valley artists DJ Flacucho, Fronterawave, Mariachi Azucenas, and Genesis, with a special performance by San Antonio Hip Hop Emcee, MexStep.

In addition to this event, the city will also present Los Muertos Bailan on Oct. 23 and the Filipino Festival on Oct. 24 to complete the Cultural Festival weekend in downtown Edinburg.

The festival is free and open to the public. UTRGV students can get a discount on drinks with their college ID and parking will be available at city hall.

For more information on this event, visit edinburgarts.com or contact the Sekula Memorial Library at 956-383-6246.