EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg and the Hidalgo County Appraisal District are teaming up for a homestead exemption clinic.

The clinic will allow people to ask any questions about their homestead exemption and application.

You’ll also get a chance to apply for dozens of other exemptions, like for veterans and those with disabilities, considering you qualify. You can attend even if you do not live in Edinburg.

“So, what we’re gonna have is we’re gonna actually have them come into the to the facility that’s going to be here in Edinburg, and we’re going to help them get qualified. And we’re also going to help them fill out the application and see about getting them qualified at that point in time,” said Assistant Chief Appraiser for the Hidalgo County Appraisal District, Jorge Gonzalez.

All you need to bring is your driver’s license or some form of ID. The address on the ID must correspond with the property you are applying for.

According to Texas Law Help, a homestead exemption can help lower the property taxes on your home.

You are eligible for a homestead exemption if you own your home, the home is your primary residence, and you have a Texas driver’s license or Texas-issued ID.

The city of Edinburg is partnering with the Hidalgo County Appraisal District to further educate the public.

“It’s important because it’s kind of informing the public of the things that the state has to offer for them. They’re absolutely free and on top of that, it’s a big tax savings for any and everybody that doesn’t have this exemption on their house,” said Jorge Gonzalez, Assistant Chief Appraiser for the Hidalgo County Appraisal District.

The appraiser will review your exemption every 5 years, but you only have to apply once, unless the office decides it is no longer valid.

The clinic will be hosted Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edinburg Activity Center on 123 E. Palm Dr.

For more information call (956) 381-8466.