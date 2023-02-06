EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Are you ready to tie the knot? The city of Edinburg and Judge Charlie Espinoza are hosting a free wedding event on Valentine’s Day.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Promenade Park Amphitheater, located at 201 W. McIntyre St., according to a social media post by Edinburg.

Couples must have a secure and valid marriage license 72 hours in advance from the Hidalgo County Clerk’s Office.

Participants must call Justice of the Peace Judge Charlie Espinoza’s Office at (956) 380-4473 to reserve a spot.

Cake, cookies, music and a couple photo will be provided for the newlyweds. Couples who participate in the event will also be registered to win a weekend staycation honeymoon.

Only one lucky couple will win the staycation honeymoon giveaway.