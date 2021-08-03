Edinburg to host 25th annual ‘National Night Out’

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — After a year away because of COVID-19, the City of Edinburg will host its 25th annual ‘National Night Out’ on Aug. 3.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said the event will include live music from The Spazmatics, food trucks, vendors, children’s carnival rides, and a 5K run/walk.

According to the mayor, the city will also be giving away 500 backpacks and 82 bicycles to children.

“We’re gonna give away free bikes, which I’m very grateful to Academy that came through with about 41 bikes that they’re donating to our youth, so we’re gonna do about 82 bikes total,” added Mayor Molina.

Both the bikes and the backpacks will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The purpose of this event extends further than giveaways and games, but will also provide Edinburg residents with the opportunity to share their concerns with police officers.

Edinburg Police Department Lieutenant Reynaldo Sepulveda noted the goal of this event is to strengthen the relationship between the community and police.

“We also try to see what the community needs and by them coming out, they can let us know if we’re doing a good job and what are the things they need from us,” said Lt. Sepulveda.

Lt. Sepulveda said with a community being built on dialogue and transparency, he encourages the public to attend so that officers can address any concerns or questions residents may have.

Admission is free and any donations collected will go directly back into the community through the police department’s ‘Blue Santa Drive.’

The event is expected to draw in 5,000-6,000 guests, and Mayor Molina suggests the public get there as soon as possible.

National Night Out will take place at Edinburg Municipal Park located at 714 South Raul Longoria Road at 6 p.m.