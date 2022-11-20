EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season.

The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop off turkeys and food baskets to selected families, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The food distribution will take place Monday, Nov. 21.