EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is recognizing its veterans and active duty military personnel.

According to the city, they are accepting submissions for the Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program. If residents would like to nominate someone, bring a photo of the veteran/active duty personnel in their dress uniform and information about them.

Photos can be brought to the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library at 1906 South Closner Blvd. The deadline for submissions is September 15, 2022.

The program is part of the city’s ongoing effort to honor and recognize its brave men and women who have served or currently serving in the military.

Each photo and information gathered will be incorporated into a commemorative banner. It will then be installed on a post along Closner Boulevard.

In addition to the photo, residents will need to provide the veteran’s full name, address, branch of service, rank, years of service, and any medal(s) received.

The Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program is sponsored by the City of Edinburg and the H-E-B Operation Appreciation program.

Visit Boulevard of Heroes Banners Program to nominate a veteran/active military or contact Magdiel Castle at 956-383-6246 or visit the Dustin Sekula Memorial Library.