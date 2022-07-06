PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that the permanent closure of the existing ‘Edinburg to Harlingen’ direct connector (DC3) is postponed.

According to TxDOT, the closure and planned traffic shift at the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange has been rescheduled until late tonight, July 6, and into early Thursday morning.

TxDOT’s news release said additional work preparing the route for the temporary traffic shift is needed.

The existing, single-lane ‘Edinburg to Harlingen’ connector at the Pharr Interchange will remain open on Wednesday, July 6.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available on TxDOT’s social media sites on www.Facebook.com/TxDOTPharrTexas and www.Twitter.com/TxDOTPharr.

A project hotline is available for questions at (956) 803-3560.