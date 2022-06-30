PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg to Harlingen direct connector will be closed due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

Traffic will be temporarily shifted into the left lane of the new Edinburg to McAllen connector.

Both the closure and traffic shift are scheduled for Tuesday night until Wednesday.

The traffic shift is expected to be in place for about eight months.

With the new change, ‘Edinburg to Harlingen’ commuters will access the ‘Edinburg to McAllen’ connector on

a dedicated lane toward McAllen, loop around at the Sugar Road underpass and then merge onto

eastbound I-2.