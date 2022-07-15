RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Nightly closures were announced as part of the I-2/ I-69 Interchange Project.
According to a release, there will be temporarily closures to the Edinburg to Harlingen connector detour route overnight.
The closures have been scheduled below:
- Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, July 17: Temporary full closure of the I-2 eastbound frontage road from Sugar Road to Dahlia Street in Pharr. Closure will last overnight from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
- Sunday, July 17 – Monday, July 14: Temporary full closure of Nebraska Avenue underpass and Jackson Avenue underpass. Temporary full closure of I-2 westbound frontage road from Jackson Road to Jackson Avenue. Closure will be nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21: Full closure of SH495 underpass at I-69C. Left lane closure of I-2 westbound main lanes from Veterans Blvd to Sugar Road. Nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Monday, July 18 – Monday, July 24: Closure of the I-69C southbound frontage between SH495 and I-2. Closure will be nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.