Edinburg teen wins writing contest, money to help animal shelter

EDINBURG, Texas — An Edinburg teen won a writing contest hosted by Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes.

14-year-old Elisa John entered the contest and wrote about how her pet changed her life.

Her submission won this year’s award for the Palm Valley Animal Society in Edinburg.

Petco said Elisa is 1 of 50 winners from across the nation that came from a pool of over 8,000 entries.

Elisa said she is grateful to have been chosen and helps the animals at the shelter.

“Raising awareness about no kill shelters and Palm Valley [Animal Society] is a huge help. If you can’t volunteer or raise awareness, just donate and try helping in any way you can. Because together it is a huge opportunity and I really hope these votes can help us win money for Palm Valley Animal Society.”

The Petco Foundation will donate either $5,000 or $10,000 to Palm Valley Animal Society because Elisa was one of their winners.

Click here to read Elisa’s winning story and to cast your vote for Palm Valley Animal Society click here.