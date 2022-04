EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year old student was arrested by Edinburg CISD police for sexual assault of a child.

According to Hidalgo County Records, Cesar Antonio Banda was arrested on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

ValleyCentral reached out to Edinburg CISD, and they said they cannot release any information at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

Banda was given bonds totaling $15,000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.