EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said.

At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated.

Authorities observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and struck a pickup truck that was stopped at an intersection, the post stated.

According to police, the car stopped after a brief chase and the driver ran away. The driver, identified as a 14-year-old from Edinburg, was located in the brush by authorities. Authorities also found four migrants, two of which were handed over to Border Patrol and the other two were released to EMS due to injuries.

Police said the driver was arrested on two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. The post does not disclose the specifics of the charges, or the identity of the juvenile.