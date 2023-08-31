EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg teacher was arrested after being accused of having a relationship with a former student, documents revealed.

Isaac Rojas is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On Aug. 11, an officer with the McAllen Police Department met with Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District police at Longoria Middle School regarding an improper relationship report.

District police said a teacher reported Rojas was communicating with a 16-year-old student, a probable cause affidavit alleged.

The officer said that Rojas was moved from Longoria Middle School two years ago “because it was brought up to the administration’s attention that Mr. Rojas was being too close to a student,” the affidavit stated.

The teacher said she found hand written love letters between Rojas and the girl, who is now enrolled at an Edinburg CISD high school. The teacher also found two cell phones belonging to Rojas.

According to the affidavit, the love letters speak of their love to each other, times they spent together outside of school and them kissing and touching each other “all over the body.”

Rojas said in one letter that he bit the girl’s buttocks as she reached for the backseat, the document reveals.

The following day, police met with the girl and her father.

The girl’s father was “uncooperative,” and would not allow police to obtain his daughter’s cell phone for the investigation.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for her phone. They say some of the messages found in the phone show Rojas asking for pictures of them together, which she sent one of them kissing.

Between Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, Rojas called the girl 25 times, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Rojas was an employee of Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary. ValleyCentral spoke with Edinburg CISD officials, who said that Rojas is no longer employed with the district.

Rojas was taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Aug. 23. His bond was set at $10,000, and records show he was released from jail the following day.