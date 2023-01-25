EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities with the Edinburg Police Department are investigating an alleged threat by a student toward faculty members at an IDEA College Prep school Wednesday afternoon in Edinburg.

At about 4:07 p.m., Edinburg police officers responded to IDEA College Prep located on 2553 N. Roegiers Road after a 13-year-old student allegedly told a faculty member that they would be “the ‘first’ to go when he ‘shot up’ the school,” according to a statement from the Edinburg Police Department, via Roxanne Lerma, director of communications and media for the city.

The student was sent home with parents, who cooperated with the Edinburg PD Juvenile Investigations Divisions, police said.

“The student was later detained and taken to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center,” police said.

No immediate threat exists, police said.

“We will continue to take any threat against our schools seriously and will pursue charges against anyone who makes a threat against faculty, staff, or students,” Chief Jaime Ayala said.

The investigation is ongoing.