EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Public Works Department is monitoring a new system for potential flooding. Since Tropical Storm Harold brought little rain, the water was low for much of the day.

Edinburg Public Works on Tuesday was keeping an eye on a real-time hydrological system used as an advanced warning for flooding.

The system monitors two ditches with different censors and probes. The ditches are on Canton Road and the other is on South Jackson Road.

It gives public works a read every five minutes on water surface levels.

“It has been working. It updates the information,” said Robert Valenzuela, Edinburg’s stormwater manager. “The graph is going to give us the gauge height. Also, it gives us information on where we’re at as far as flooding or ponding.”

Valenzuela said the ditch readings are monitored 24 hours a day by the Public Works Department Stir Water Management Department

And they watch these readings even when there’s not a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.