Edinburg SPARC gift card deadline approaching

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Edinburg’s Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID (SPARC) gift cards will expire on Monday.

The $100 gift cards were given to qualifying residents to be used towards local businesses in the community.

After August 31, the gift cards will be deactivated.

In July, the City of Edinburg launched the SPARC program to help residents and businesses during the hardships brought from the pandemic.

A full list of businesses accepting the gift cards can be found here.

“We injected economic stimulus to those businesses that were most directly impacted by COVID,” said Ron Garza, Edinburg City Manager.

City officials say the program has been a great success.

