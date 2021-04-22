Edinburg showcases business variety, hopes to build up economy

EDINBURG, Texas — On Thursday in the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce hosted a Member Market for residents to discover new things in the community.

From smoothies to clothes, the group wanted to showcase a variety of businesses in the local community.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said it’s all about building up the local economy.

“That spurs the economy and the fact that the better they do in business with sales tax and different things like that, well that helps the city because economic development corporation gets a percentage of the sales tax. It’s a win-win situation for everybody,” said Molina.