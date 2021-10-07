Edinburg shooting leaves one dead, suspect at large

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department responded to a shooting that happened Thursday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Mojave Street and Mile 17 1/2 Road around 9 p.m.

Police say that one man is dead, and the suspect fled the scene without being identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383 8477.

It is unknown if the suspect and the victim knew each other. This is an ongoing investigation.

