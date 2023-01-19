ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department arrested an Edinburg man accused of pulling his pants down and exposing himself, police said.

Robert Barco, 24, was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and evading arrest/detention, according to the Elsa Police Department.

At 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Elsa Walking Trail at 708 E. Edinburg Ave. in reference to a man exposing himself and upon arrival they made contact with witnesses who provided a description of the man, police said.

“They stated the subject pulled his pants down to his ankles and exposed himself to them,” police stated.

The witnesses told police that the man was still at the walking trail.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man, but he led them on a brief foot pursuit before being taken into custody, police said.

Barco was found to have an active warrant for a parole violation for a sex offense against a child from the Pardon and Parole Board of Austin, police said. He was also found to be a registered sex offender out of Edinburg, police added.

Barco was remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail, police said.

According to county jail records, he was issued a bond amount totaling $7,000.