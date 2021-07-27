Edinburg set for annual Children’s Fairy Festival

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Scenic Wetlands and World Birding Center will host its annual Children’s Fairy Festival on July 31 and August 1.

Admission is free for everyone, but to build a fairy or gnome home will cost $5.

According to World Birding Center Manager Marisa Oliva, the festival will also have activities such as fairy scavenger hunts, pirate games, a constellation overlook, fairy tea parties, and much more.

“We light up the gardens with beautiful lights and we have lots of fun activities for children where they can go explore nature but in a little fantastical way, so we have activities revolving around fairies,” said Oliva.

The activities will be limited this year to ensure guests do not crowd together.

Oliva added that the event will have more to offer as the World Birding Center has a diverse habitat of birds, butterflies, and plants.

“We have such a fantastic outdoor world and environment,” said Oliva. “We just want children and families to explore it in a different way and learn how they can play and engage in nature.”

Oliva said masks will not be mandated, but it is strongly encouraged for guests to wear one. Handwashing stations will also be placed around the event.

Although the Children’s Fairy Festival happens once a year, the World Birding Center offers other programs that allow participants to explore nature.

For more information on those programs, visit their website.