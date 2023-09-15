EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg has secured a FEMA Safer Grant.

This significant grant totals over $1 million which goes to the Edinburg Fire Department to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

With these funds, the city will be able to recruit and hire more firefighters and receive better equipment for emergencies.

Edinburg Deputy Chief Gabriel Espinoza said, “We’re trying to keep up with the demands of the city, our growth, we have a bunch of commercial projects, residential properties coming in so we are trying to keep up with that with grants that are available for us to apply for.”