EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events.

ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses and counselors to the test.

“Everybody gets to feel the pressure of what their role is, and how to handle that situation,” said Ricardo Perez, Jr., ECISD Chief of Police.

The mass casualty training is part of the district’s safety and security initiative.

“It’s like role playing, where you get to witness firsthand, people that they have to stop the bleed with a tourniquet, or they have to evacuate a person from a from a scene onto a helicopter to get them evacuated to hospital,” Perez said.

The training is a response to mass school shooting happenings across the country.

“Uvalde set the precedence for basically the governor’s initiative to make sure that all schools are safe,” he said.

The district’s initiative includes more cameras as well as fencing, an intruder alert system and ballistic shields for police officers at every school.

For the past decade, the school district has invested in this initiative to keep students safe.