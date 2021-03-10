Edinburg schedules a first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Edinburg will be having a vaccine clinic on March 11.

Pre-registration will take place Wednesday, March 10, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive, starting at 1 p.m. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Below is the list of those eligible to receive the vaccine as stated in the release:

School and child care personnel

Frontline healthcare workers

People 65 years or older

People 18 years and older with a health condition

A photo ID will be required to obtain the wristband.

The release states there will be a total of 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine available.

Vaccines will be administered on at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 11.