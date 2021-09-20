Edinburg Scenic Wetlands & Birding Center provides free fishing program

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Scenic Wetlands & Birding Center is teaching the community how to fish for free through its Beginner Fishing Program.

Becky Reyes, an interpretive naturalist, said the program is an opportunity for parents and their children to bond while learning about wildlife.

According to Reyes, the program is co-sponsored with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to help children age seven and older learn about the ethics of fishing.

As a fishing instructor herself, Reyes said fishing education is important because Texas laws vary depending on the type of fish being caught.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife designed the Outdoor Annual so that they know what inches the fish needs to be to take it home,” she said.

The Edinburg Scenic Wetlands & Birding Center’s Beginner Fishing Program will provide all fishing tools for participants to help the learning process run smoother.

“I provide the bait which are worms, I provide the fishing poles, fishing rods, all the equipment that they need is there,” she said.

According to Reyes, those who register are welcomed to bring their own chairs, sunscreen, water, and bug spray to use throughout the program instruction.

At the end of the program instruction, participants receive a certificate and a pin that acknowledges what they have learned. Those interested are encouraged to register at EdinburgWBC.org or call at (956) 381-9922.