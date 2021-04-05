Edinburg Rotary Club recognizes top students from migrant program

EDINBURG, Texas- The Edinburg Rotary Club recognized Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District students at a showcasing for students at the Echo Hotel. Migrant students are showcased for their outstanding accomplishments during a period of change.

According to the district, migrant students enroll in a number of schools where they travel with their families. They take on jobs in the agriculture or fishing industries with their families.

The Migrant Education Program at the district serves approximately 1,400 students. The programs is designed to help students and their families with many educational services.

Services including counseling , obtaining concurrent enrollment, support with taking entrance exams, clothing, school supplies and much more.

Rotarians heard from the students, who spoke about their experiences in the Migrant Education program, achievements and plans after graduation.

Patricio Escamilla, Edinburg CISD Migrant Education Program Coordinator, expressed her gratitude towards the Edinburg Rotary Club for allowing the students to express “their gratitude, their humbleness, and the accomplishments they have received.”

The Edinburg Rotary recognized the following students: