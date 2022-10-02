EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg.

Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Rd and Monte Cristo Rd, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4.

The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all times.

Work will be done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Delays are expected and motorists are advised to observe and follow all posted warning signs, message boards, traffic control devices and speed limit signs.