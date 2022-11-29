EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is working to repair a damaged sewer line, according to a recent Facebook post.

The repair is expected to take several hours to complete, a release from the city stated.

Source: City of Edinburg Government

In a post from the city, officials recommended that residents avoid running their washing machines, dishwashers, or toilets for the next four to five hours.

An Edinburg resident commented on the post asking what parts of the city should refrain from using water. The city replied that all residents throughout Edinburg are asked to follow recommendations as city crews work to repair the main sewer line.