Edinburg resident sentenced for shipping cocaine via mail

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—A 41-year-old Edinburg resident was sentenced to 10 years followed by five years of supervised release after shipping several packages of cocaine through mail.

The office of U.S. District Judge David S. Morales says Axel Noel Rodriguez Rivera used multiple mail center mailboxes to receive cocaine through the mail.

Rivera was held accountable for approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine, which had an estimated street value of $250,000, according to officials.

In January, law enforcement in McAllen began an investigation into a suspicious parcel which was later found to contain cocaine.

Officials say Rivera had retrieved multiple parcels from mail centers within the Corpus Christi area.

“Illegal drugs have no business being a part of the mail stream,” said Inspector in Charge Adrian Gonzalez of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.“Postal inspectors work tirelessly to rid the mail of illicit and dangerous drugs and provide a safe environment for postal employees and Postal Service customers. Today’s sentencing demonstrates that postal inspectors will never tolerate the use of the U.S. Mail to distribute illegal substances. We thank the members of the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force task force for partnering with us to bring this criminal to justice.”

The packages were either sent through third-party shippers or the U.S. Postal Service.

Rivera will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.