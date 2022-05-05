EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), one person dies every eight hours and 31 minutes due to a DWI traffic crash. Last year alone, drunk driving, accounted for 1,029 deaths.

For Edinburg resident, Analicia Zarate her mother was among the thousands who had their lives stripped away because of a person’s choice to drive under the influence.

Zarate said she was just 4-years-old, heading home from church on a Sunday night when she and her mother were in a DWI crash.

At the time of the crash, Zarate said she was asleep, so she has no recollection of the accident ever happening.

Zarate was placed into an induced coma after being taken to the hospital and didn’t wake up until a week after the crash. Her mother, however, had passed away at the scene of the crash at the age of 39.

It wasn’t until about a month after the crash and after spending days in the ICU that was she notified of her mother’s death. “I missed her funeral, her burial.”

Zarate’s life was changed as she said her mother’s passing put a strain on her relationship with her brother who was 19 years old at the time of the crash. She also said her father had to end his career as a truck driver in order to take care of her.

Now, 22 years later, Zarate told ValleyCentral that reliving the memory is still difficult, but she knows by sharing her story, it will make an impact on others.

Zarate joined Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) at the age of 18 where she strives to educate others on the consequences and recklessness of drunk driving.

“I learned that sometimes people don’t learn consequences, unfortunately, which is kind of the main thing that has stuck which is why I do what I do,” added Zarate.

Zarate’s main role with MADD is to help those who have already committed the act of drinking and driving. She chose this position because the driver who caused her DWI crash had just committed his fourth felony by doing so.

The other driver only served two years for the crash involving Zarate in a Texas prison before being deported back to Mexico, according to Zarate.

When she was 21 and pregnant with her daughter, Zarate said she had an “inkling to look for him.” When she found his information online, she discovered he has been imprisoned once again in Texas 15 years after her crash for another DWI.

“Because he didn’t serve the full term on our crash, the judge gave him everything possible for the charge he got later,” said Zarate. She added that her crash presented the other driver with intoxicated manslaughter and an assault charge.

Although going to schools and sharing her story with the community is a top priority, Zarate said the true impact comes from those who hear her story and share it with others.

Not only is her message to be considerate of others on the roadway, but to never drink and drive.

If you’re interested in having MADD come to a school near you, call (956) 682-5928 or south.tx@madd.org