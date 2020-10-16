Edinburg resident one of many to receive water shut-off notice, no financial assistance available

EDINBURG, Texas — Following the water account shut down across the Rio Grande Valley, one student from UTRGV says they were one of many to receive their shut down notice.

“Just yesterday i received my orange notice from the city of Edinburg saying that –well obviously it’s a shutdown notice,” said Kristin Montez

Montez is a senior at UTRGV this year who is stuck between paying to register for classes this week and paying her water utility bill to the city of edinburg.

Montez was diagnosed with an illness this year that made her immune compromised, causing her to take leave at her job.

Utrgv reports exhausting all their emergency funding available for students for the summer and fall semester.

“So that’s coming up this week and the shut off notice says that i have to pay it by the 20th,” said Montez.

Montez says that when she applied for rental assistance advertised on the city of Edinburg’s website, she was turned away.

“They said if you have not—like—received an eviction notice, you’re not qualified,” said Montez.

However, the city of Edinburg said:

“We make the rental assistance where you show proof that you were affected by COVID and did lose your job, if you are going through an unemployment process,” said assistant city manager Tomas Reyna. “We make sure to look at how your income was affected.”

This rental assistance lasts until December, but there is no assistance available for utilities.

Instead they are giving customers until Nov. 6th to make payment arrangements before shutting off their water.

“And i know there is a struggle for some residents that we do have but all the funds that we collect from the water department, go right back into the water,” said Reyna.

You can apply for rental assistance from the city of Edinburg on their website at here, or if you have any questions contact Mrs. Veronica Guerrero, Housing Coordinator, at 956-388-8206 or email erap@cityofedinburg.com.