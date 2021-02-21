Edinburg resident helps community during freezing temperatures, power outages

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – The recent cold front that brought freezing temperatures, and power outages to the Rio Grande Valley left many residents unprepared.





While some residents have electricity restored to their homes, there are others who are still waiting for power to come back.

Edinburg resident Katie Lavallee said it is understandable for people to be frustrated.

“We didn’t get notices about you know like charging up your devices before or getting propane,” she said.

Throughout the frustration Lavallee decided it was best to step in and help others with what she could.

“We ran out of candles.. we’re like okay we’ll we need to stock up, so I’m gonna stock up for the community,” she said.

In addition to candles, Lavallee helped provide mesquite wood and pizza for her neighbors.

She said it was upsetting to see Texas leaders not helping out.

“The government had failed us, right.. leaving hundreds of thousands of Texans freezing,” she said. It’s like everyone suddenly has to worry and like by super suddenly.”

Although she considers her help to be small acts of kindness, she is happy to have helped some residents stay warm.

Anyone in need of candles is encouraged to reach out to Lavallee via her Instagram or phone.