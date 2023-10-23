EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Lottery reported an Edinburg resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million.

The ticket, for the scratch ticket game $100,000,000 Riches, was purchased at the H-E-B located at 1212 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg, according to the Texas Lottery’s news release.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $100,000,000 Riches! offers more than $119.7 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.66, including break-even prizes, said the release.