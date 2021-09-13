Edinburg Regional Infusion center opens for high-risk COVID patients

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County announced that Edinburg opened a therapeutic monoclonal antibody infusion center.
The treatment is available for COVID high-risk patients and is free. To receive the treatment, the patient can visit their physician for a referral or visit the center to be evaluated.
Eligible criteria include:
–65 years or older
–Weakened immune system
–Hypertension
–Pregnancy
–Sickle Cell Disease
–Diabetes (Type 1 and 2)
The center is a state-funded operation and is free, no ID is required. Edinburg Regional Infusion Center is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eligible patients should visit the center within 10 days of experiencing symptoms or a positive COVID test.
For more information, call (956) 362-5750.