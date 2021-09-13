Edinburg Regional Infusion center opens for high-risk COVID patients

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County announced that Edinburg opened a therapeutic monoclonal antibody infusion center.

The treatment is available for COVID high-risk patients and is free. To receive the treatment, the patient can visit their physician for a referral or visit the center to be evaluated.

Eligible criteria include:

–65 years or older

–Weakened immune system

–Hypertension

–Pregnancy

–Sickle Cell Disease

–Diabetes (Type 1 and 2)

The center is a state-funded operation and is free, no ID is required. Edinburg Regional Infusion Center is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eligible patients should visit the center within 10 days of experiencing symptoms or a positive COVID test.

For more information, call (956) 362-5750.