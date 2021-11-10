Edinburg receives Oak trees to revive areas affected by winter freeze

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In efforts to help beautify the Rio Grande Valley, the city of Edinburg is planting 250 Oak trees with the help of the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program.

Since 2005, the program has gifted trees throughout the United States. Oak trees are popular throughout the state of Texas because they are native to our region and help contribute to conservation and wildlife habitat preservation.

Assistant Director of Edinburg Parks and Recreation Eric Molina said this is the third year for the city of Edinburg to receive Oak trees.

According to Molina, replanting is needed because there were several areas throughout the RGV still recovering from Hurricane Hanna and last year’s winter freeze.

“Damage really randomly throughout our parks, many of the residents also I myself had damage to trees, removing trees, a lot of our green space was impacted,” he said.

Molina said some Oak trees have already been distributed for residents to plant with their families but the remaining trees will be planted in areas most affected.

“We are gonna spread them out to some of our golf courses around the areas, we are going to try to hit areas where the trees didn’t recover from the freeze,” he said.

According to Molina, the oak trees will make the RGV a better place environmentally and help provide more shade for residents.

The goal is to have all trees planted in the next 30 days and Molina encourages all residents to help beautify the RGV in any way they can.

Molina said the city is always looking for ways to help beautify the area for its residents but also make the RGV a better place environmentally.

Molina said the trees will also help provide more shade which is something the community has requested.